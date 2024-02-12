WATCH: President Mnangagwa tours Dubai Police General Headquarters

The Sunday News

Lawson Mabhena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today toured the Dubai Police General Headquarters in UAE where he got a feel of artificial intelligence systems that assign police patrols across Dubai without human intervention.

 

President Mnangagwa also got to experience the deployment and operations of a police drone.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “Drone Box,” in 2021.

 

Drone Box dispatches drones across Dubai and has reduced police response time to criminal and traffic reports from 4.4 minutes to 1 minute.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and ICTs Minister Tatenda Mavetera.

 

