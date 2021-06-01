WATCH: Prince Dube extends stay at Azam by further two years

01 Jun, 2021 - 21:06 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Prince Dube extends stay at Azam by further two years

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
PRINCE Dube has signed a two-year contract extension at his Tanzanian club Azam, which will see the Warriors striker remain with the Chamazi Millionaires until 2024.

Dube put pen to paper on a new deal on Tuesday. The 24-year old striker joined Azam on a two-year contract in August last year from Highlanders, which would have seen him remain with the Tanzanian free spenders until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Prince Dube signing a new Azam contract

“We are excited to enter a new two-year contract with our international striker Zimbabwe, Prince Dube. That contract will make Dube continue inside the Azam Complex until 2024,” said Azam.

Dube has proven to be a worthy signing for Azam as he has scored 14 goals in the Vodacom Tanzania Premier League, which makes him the league’s top goal scorer. He is in line to win the Golden Boot with five matches to go for third placed Azam.

Prince Dube with Azam FC CEO Abdulkarim Amin as striker signs new contract.

In total, Dube has found the target 17 times for Azam, with the other goals having come in the Azam Sports Cup.

Azam signed off the post about Dube’s contract extension with some sarcasm which seemed to be aimed at their competitors.

“Be afraid of conmen, Dube is not being sold, he is still there, Azam Complex.”

Abdulkarim Amin and Prince Dube giving a thumbs up to the striker’s contract signing ceremony

With the striker now having a long term commitment to Azam, any club interested in his services must be prepared to fork out huge amounts of money to lure him away from the Chamazi Millionaires. [email protected]_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting