WATCH: Prince Dube extends stay at Azam by further two years

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube has signed a two-year contract extension at his Tanzanian club Azam, which will see the Warriors striker remain with the Chamazi Millionaires until 2024.

Dube put pen to paper on a new deal on Tuesday. The 24-year old striker joined Azam on a two-year contract in August last year from Highlanders, which would have seen him remain with the Tanzanian free spenders until the end of the 2021/22 season.

“We are excited to enter a new two-year contract with our international striker Zimbabwe, Prince Dube. That contract will make Dube continue inside the Azam Complex until 2024,” said Azam.

Dube has proven to be a worthy signing for Azam as he has scored 14 goals in the Vodacom Tanzania Premier League, which makes him the league’s top goal scorer. He is in line to win the Golden Boot with five matches to go for third placed Azam.

In total, Dube has found the target 17 times for Azam, with the other goals having come in the Azam Sports Cup.

Azam signed off the post about Dube’s contract extension with some sarcasm which seemed to be aimed at their competitors.

“Be afraid of conmen, Dube is not being sold, he is still there, Azam Complex.”

With the striker now having a long term commitment to Azam, any club interested in his services must be prepared to fork out huge amounts of money to lure him away from the Chamazi Millionaires. [email protected]_29