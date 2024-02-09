WATCH: PSL holds stakeholders meeting

Kudzai Bare

The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

THE Premier Soccer League is this morning running a stakeholders consultative workshop in Harare.

Kudzai Bare, the PSL communications and liaison officer says they have invited different stakeholders to the gathering ahead of the 2024 season.

She says the invited stakeholders are key to the running of the league.

In attendance are private security, Zimbabwe Republic Police, banks, local authorities, media, sports medicine and medical service providers at matches.

Masimba Chihowa a member of the PSL technical Committee and Manica Diamonds chairman also emphasized the importance of the different stakeholders in the delivery of PSL activities.

