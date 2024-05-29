WATCH: Ramaphosa Says ‘No Doubt’ South Africa Will Back ANC

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his general election vote on Wednesday and said he had “no doubt” that the electorate would “once again” back his ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC has enjoyed an absolute majority in the National Assembly since the advent of democracy in 1994, but opinion polls suggest that it could be about to fall below 50 percent for the first time.

But, talking to reporters after voting in Soweto, Ramaphosa said he had “no doubt whatsoever that the people will once again remain confident in the ANC”. AFP

