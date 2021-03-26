WATCH: Reggae legend salutes Jeys Marabini

Online Reporter

South African legendary keyboardist Thuthukani Tuty Fruity Cele has given kudos to Zimbabwean Afro-jazz musician, Jeys Marabini after he recently released a reggae single, Jah Deliver Us.

Commenting on the recognition, Marabini said;

“It’s an honour to be recognized by legends of Reggae music.Thuthukani Tuty Fruity Cele one of the greatest keyboardists to ever come out of Southern Africa is jamming to #JAHDELIVERUS.Coming from a man who has worked with great musicians like the legendary Reggae icon Lucky Dube (from the 80s until Lucky’s passing),Brenda Fassie,Thandiswa Mazwai and Max PRIEST this means a lot to me.Thank you so much.NGiYABONGA.”

