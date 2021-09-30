WATCH: Rwanda to engage Zimbabwe on recruitment of teachers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Rwandan government will soon engage their Zimbabwean counterparts in the recruitment of teachers to work in the Central African country.

This came out during the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference, where Rwanda President, Cde Paul Kagame said their country could benefit immensely by the recruitment of teachers from Zimbabwe to assist in their education sector.

The conference began on Tuesday with Government and private sector representatives from both countries in attendance.

In his address President Kagame said while his country could benefit in isssues to do with equipment and human personnel in their education sector, it was the teachers which they required the most.

“I wanted to emphasize one thing on what Zimbabwe can offer in the area of education, in terms of equipment but before equipment I want people. I think Zimbabwe can offer us good teachers, so please work on that with a sense of urgency and whatever number you can find of quality teachers, we can absorb,” said President Kagame.

The conference is expected to take economic relations between the two countries to a whole new level.

For Zimbabwe, Rwanda presents immense opportunities for the services sector, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality.

At least 100 delegates from Zimbabwe’s Government and private sector are in attendance for the conference running under the theme: ‘Explore, Invest, Export’.

Rwanda is also keen on securing trade and investment deals with Zimbabwe.