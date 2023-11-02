WATCH: The key to the future of mining is innovation: Minister Zhemu

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu has said the key to the future of mining is innovation and there was a need to develop new technologies and new ways of working that will allow mining to be more efficient and sustainable.

Zimbabwe is on track to achieve the targeted US$12 billion mining sector by the end of this year on the back of increased investments and expansion projects.

Speaking at the Mine Entra 2023 Welcome Cocktail at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Wednesday, the Minister said the three day specialised exhibition was a great opportunity to showcase innovation.

“The key to the future of mining is innovation. We need to develop new technologies and new ways of working that will allow us to mine more efficiently and sustainably. We also need to work with communities to ensure that mining benefits everyone.

“I believe that Mine Entra 2023 is a great opportunity to showcase the innovation and the potential of the Zimbabwean mining industry. I am confident that the discussions and the deals that take place here will help to shape the future of mining in Zimbabwe,” he said.

He said the Mine Entra was one of the largest mining trade show in Southern Africa and it was a testament to the importance of the mining industry to our continent.

Minister Zhemu said mining was a vital part of many African economies and it plays a key role in creating jobs and generating revenue.

“The theme of Mine Entra 2023 is “Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation.” This is a fitting theme, as the mining industry is undergoing a rapid transformation.

“The mining industry is facing a number of challenges, including electricity challenges and depressed mineral prices. However, I am confident that the mining industry can overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever before,” added the Minister.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Kupfungwa Kunaka said there was need to build networks across locally and beyond as they pursue the more important value chains in the mining sector.

“This call is very important to all of us. The main interest that we share is to advance our economy, build our networks and also improve the livelihoods of our people. In Zimbabwe we have the US$12 billion mining economy being repeated called upon, it is our wish as the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is to surpass that target.”

Meanwhile, earlier after touring exhibition stands, Minister Zhemu commended the standards and quality of the exhibitions stating that they resonated well with the aspirations the Ministry wanted to achieve of a US$12 billion mining industry.

“What we saw in terms of the equipment that is used for exploration, the actual mining and for value addition it has actually impressed me. We are very certain that our aspirations will be achieved and we continue to invite a lot of exhibitors to come especially those that are involved in the area of exploration because that is the only way we can discover new minerals in the country,” he said.

He said at the Ministry’s stand they were taken through the Cadastre System which has been on the card for a while and the process has started by way of capturing data, while it will be launched soon.