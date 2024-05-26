WATCH: The village of missing limbs: Crocodile attacks increase amputees in Hwange

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

DICK Village under Chief Nekatambe in Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province now resembles a camp for those wounded in an armed conflict, as attacks from crocodiles have left several villagers with missing limbs, after vicious attacks from the fearsome giant reptiles.

In a community in which Kalope Dam is the main source of water and income through fishing, villagers revealed to Sunday News on Thursday last week that the crocodiles had increasingly turned vicious over the last few years, laying siege on the dam’s edges and robbing villagers of both their limbs and livestock.

According to villagers, several legs and feet have been left in the jaws of the ravenous crocodiles which they claim started developing an appetite for human limbs over the last few years.

In an interview, the headman for Dick Village, Mr Peter Mpala, narrated the ordeal of a young man from the community who had his leg amputated after an encounter with a crocodile on the usually tranquil waters of Kalope Dam.

Mr Mpala said the boy had only escaped from the clutches of the crocodile by inserting his fingers into its nostrils.

“We have a problem here because the dam is something that gives life to the village yet at the same time there’s the danger of crocodile attacks. For example, we had a young man who was attacked recently while fishing, and the crocodile only let him go after he inserted his fingers into the animal’s nostrils.

“However, by the time the crocodile let him go, his leg was badly injured, and when he got to the hospital they had to amputate him. In addition to the attacks on people, we are losing a lot of livestock to the crocodiles. It is now almost guaranteed that when you take goats or cattle to the dam, you will lose at least one,” he said.

While it is unclear when the crocodiles took residence in Kalope Dam, Mr Mpala said they only noticed that one had settled there in 2012.

Mr Mpala spoke of the crocodile as if it was a mythical creature that he said made the long trek from Lukosi River, trudging from village to village until it settled at Kalope Dam.

“These crocodiles were not always there. In around 2012, we just found it resting in the water and that was it. However, some say that the first one came from Lukosi. Some villages claim that they saw it as it journeyed across from there. They say it would rest here and there until it arrived here. Now there are so many we don’t have a true count of how many are in the dam,” he said.

Mr Mpala said that while a fence used to surround the dam, thieves had since stripped it down, leading more villagers to venture closer to the edges of the dam, with disastrous consequences.

“We were hoping that the Rural District Council could help us and identify the crocodiles that are now too vicious and put them down. However, before that, we were told that they could give us advice and that advice was that people should stop going into the water. So, now those that go fishing are those that float on iminyela tree logs that don’t sink.

“The dam used to be fenced off but now we lost it to thieves who just came one night and stripped it off. This means that people now can get closer to the dam waters which is dangerous because the crocodiles are always lurking. If that fence can be restored then that would help. It would also be helpful if we could get a boat so that people could look for fish while inside which would be much safer,” he said.

Ms Mervis Mpala, whose son lost a leg in a crocodile attack in 2021, said the crocodiles had brought untold havoc in their lives, decimating their livestock.

She said she had spent the last three years looking for a donor who could sponsor a prosthetic limb for her son, who is now 16.

“These crocodiles started by attacking our domestic animals — goats and cows. We went to CAMPFIRE to report the situation we were facing due to these crocodiles and they told us that these crocodiles are in an area that is considered their natural habitat and there is nowhere else they could take the crocodiles.

“They then attacked a young man from Bhangari and broke his leg and then two years later I would suffer an even worse fate because my son was attacked and he is now a cripple. Recently again a young boy called Reason was attacked by a crocodile and my cousin was also attacked. It’s a difficult situation because we need the dam for water so it’s unavoidable because there are no boreholes or taps anywhere near our homesteads,” she said.

When a Sunday News crew visited Kalope Dam, several young men were fishing using makeshift boats scouring the water for fish. Riding on these boats, made of four logs that are held together, two more running horizontally across at the front and back, keeps them safe from the crocodiles, they claimed.

A local fisherman, Mr Marvelous Maseko, said riding on these boats was not a sport for the faint-hearted as it was a delicate balancing act that only those who had spent their lives on the dam’s waters could master.

“We don’t know who discovered that this tree, iminyela, floats when you get into the water. This is something that was left to us by our forefathers. I started fishing here when I was in Grade 4 and by that time I had not learned how to float on the boat. It’s very shaky so when you are young it’s a little difficult to master. When you’re on this boat, it’s much safer and so the people that are mostly bitten are the young ones that will be fishing while their feet are in the water,” he said.

Another fisherman, Mr Dennis Nyoni said they would not stop fishing on the dam because it was their only source of livelihood.

“I know that there are crocodiles here but that doesn’t bother me. I can’t stand by and watch others fishing because I am afraid of getting bitten. If I meet a crocodile so be it. This dam is all we have ever known. We found people fishing and making a living here when we were born. Right now, things are a bit tougher because there are fewer fish but that should change around July and August. The dam is generally not as deep as it used to be and I believe that is down mostly to soil erosion,” he said.

While the fishermen insist that they will not abandon the dam despite threats to both life and limb, Mr Augustine Sibanda, who survived a recent crocodile attack, said his time as a fisherman was over.

“I had gone fishing because I needed relish but I didn’t know that I would get more than what I bargained for. I had caught a few fish and I was about to fetch my clothes when I noticed that a crocodile was stalking me. I had learned from people that if you splash around with a stick sometimes it will end up not attacking so that’s what I did. I managed to escape with some minor injuries on my arms and legs. After that incident, I don’t want to go back into the dam again,” he said.