WATCH: Three Piecer: DeMbare ovens too hot for Chicken Inn

Dynamos forward Alex Orotomal (centre) stands ready to play the ball in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played yesterday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

A TOP of the drawer second half performance, compounded with three breathtaking goals, was all what visiting Dynamos needed to thump fellow title contenders Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

After a 45 minutes breathtaking shift, that saw Gamecocks chief goal getter Brian Muza give DeMbare captain Partson Jaure a torrid time, the Blue Half of the capital just got haywire.

It was a match when their doubted and imported import Alex Orotomal turned a hero, who deservedly won them a penalty soon after the start of the second half when Gamecocks seasoned captain Moses Jackson (41) hacked him inside the box.

Up stepped Frank Makarati to beat a diving Pride Zendera.

However, it was not long before young and promising Junior Makunike and substitute Emmanuel Paga secured the victory for the former champions.

“It was terrible.

A very massive defeat. But we will need to go back and regroup,” said Gamecocks head Joey Antipas.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said it was good they managed to snatch a win against the title contenders.

“Good result after a long time after not beating Chicken Inn.

The Platinum draw gave us all the needed confidence. We were in a difficult situation,” said Ndiraya.

From the result, the Glamour Boys are now on 39 points but remain number three.

Second placed Gamecocks are now five points shy of pacesetters FC Platinum.

The platinum miners fished a valuable three points after they edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Teams

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, C Dzingai, M Jackson (Majika 62 mins), V Moyo, B Amidu (Khumalo 74 mins), I Mabunu, X Ndlovu, R Hachiro, C Augusto (Hwata 62 mins), B Muza (Pini 82 mins)

Dynamos: T Mvula, P Jaure, A Orotomal (Paga 64 mins) F Makarati, T Makanda (Gomba 75 mins) J Makunike, G Murwira, K Murera, T Mavhunga, T Muringai, E Jalai (Appiah 46 mins)

Results

Friday: Herentals 1-1 Whawha

Yesterday: Cranborne Bullets 2-1 Harare City, FC Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn 0- 3 Dynamos, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi

Platinum

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Caps United v Manica Diamonds (NSS), Triangle v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Tenax v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere)