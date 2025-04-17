Watch: Umkhathi reimagines Ndebele classic Icala Lezinduna on stage

Langalakhe Mabena, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

Umkhathi Theatre Works will tonight bring history to life with their stage adaptation of Icala Lezinduna, a reimagined version of SJ Nondo’s Ndebele A-Level set book. The play premieres at 6pm at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Directed by Matesu Dube in collaboration with the Centre for Talent Development, the production tells the story of Chief Gundwane Ndiweni, who controversially performed the Inxwala ceremony in King Mzilikazi’s absence, a move that sparked conflict over royal succession.

“The story revolves around Chief Gundwane Ndiweni, a paramount chief who was entrusted by King Mzilikazi to lead a faction of the Ndebele people in search of new land. Mzilikazi led the other group, with hopes of reuniting later. When seasons passed without the King’s return, Chief Gundwane allowed the sacred Inxwala (first fruits ceremony) to be performed – a move traditionally reserved for the King himself,” said Dube.

Staged with flair, Icala Lezinduna does not just retell history; it reimagines it. The production blends powerful acting, traditional music, vibrant dance, and poetic Ndebele praise chants. Despite the rich cultural material, Dube admits that adapting the play for the stage came with its fair share of hurdles.

“Converting a play from paper to stage isn’t as simple as it sounds. I doubt SJ Nondo ever imagined his work would be performed theatrically. There’s a scene where King Mzilikazi is dreaming, and you can’t exactly ‘show’ a dream live on stage. I had to turn that into a monologue and use projected visuals to reflect the dream sequence,” he explained.

“This story is rich in Ndebele culture and political tension. Adapting it from page to stage was challenging but necessary”.

The play combines traditional dance, music, and praise poetry, making history both accessible and entertaining for young audiences.

Umkhathi plans to take the play to schools, helping students understand the text beyond the classroom.

“We’ve seen enough Shakespeare. It’s time to tell our own epic stories,” Dube added.