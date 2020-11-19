WATCH VIDEO OF CAL_VIN’S FUNERAL PROCESSION

ALMOST four weeks after the death of rap king contender Cal Vin (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) in a hit and run accident near his home in Luveve 5, police are yet to apprehend the person who was driving the car that killed the Bulawayo music star.

Bulawayo artistes and members of the public have urged anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the unknown suspect to contact the police.

Meanwhile, the death of Calvin shook the arts industry in the city, with hordes of people following the road show of the funeral procession a day before his burial with a mini festival held at the Luveve 5 shops near his home.

