Breaking News
Kwaito singer Mshoza dies

Kwaito singer Mshoza dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

WATCH VIDEO OF CAL_VIN’S FUNERAL PROCESSION

19 Nov, 2020 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH VIDEO OF CAL_VIN’S FUNERAL PROCESSION Cal_vin

The Sunday News

ALMOST four weeks after the death of rap king contender Cal Vin (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) in a hit and run accident near his home in Luveve 5, police are yet to apprehend the person who was driving the car that killed the Bulawayo music star.

Bulawayo artistes and members of the public have urged anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the unknown suspect to contact the police.

Meanwhile, the death of Calvin shook the arts industry in the city, with hordes of people following the road show of the funeral procession a day before his burial with a mini festival held at the Luveve 5 shops near his home.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting