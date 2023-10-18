WATCH: Visiting Briton smitten by Bulawayo’s beauty

Lovemore Dube

Mr John Davey from Reading in the United Kingdom who has been visiting his in-laws in Bulawayo, Tsholotsho and Matopo in the past week has said Bulawayo is under marketed and less visited as a tourist destination yet it offers so much.

He said this after touring the Natural History Museum on Friday last week.

“We are here to see the natural History Museum which is a nice balance of wildlife downstairs and we have what we call hall of man upstairs takes of some of the history including some of more difficult colonial past of the pioneers and how they colonialized this part of the world,” said Mr Davey.

Mr Davey described Bulawayo as an under visited city, he made an undertaking to recommend the City as a ‘must visit.’