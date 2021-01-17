WATCH: Warriors in Chan false start

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
Cameroon ……..………………. (0) 1
Zimbabwe………….…………………0

ZIMBABWE got their campaign at the African Nations Championship (Chan) on a losing note when they were beaten by hosts Cameroon at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde yesterday evening.

Having done well to keep the Indomitable Lions at bay for the better part of the match, the Warriors conceded in the 72nd minute. Serge Andoulo sent in a free kick from outside the box, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who otherwise had a brilliant game came out of his line but failed to deal with the delivery and it allowed Salomon Banga to fire in with an overhead kick.

Salomon Banga celebrates his goal against Zimbabwe

It was a disappointing result considering the superb saves made by Sibanda to deny the Cameroonians. Zimbabwe could have lost by a bigger margin had it not been for Sibanda’s heroics in goal. The Highlanders captain made a superb stretch to keep out Andoulo’s shot at goal in the 18th minute and made yet another brilliant stop to thwart Thierry Tchuente with six minutes to go when the Cotonsport midfielder was left unattended in the Zimbabwean box.

Zimbabwe were poor upfront with just one shot on target when Cameroon had five. In total, Cameroon had 28 attempts to Zimbabwe’s two. The Warriors forced two corner kicks while Cameroon had six. Next up for Zimbabwe is a clash with Burkina Faso on Wednesday before they square off against Mali on Sunday.

Zimbabwe: A. Sibanda, I. Nekati (captain), P. Muduwa, C. Mavhurume, T. Chamboko, R. Hachiro, S. Nyahwa, R. Chitiyo (Nadolo 71 mins), L. Mavunga (Mukamba 71 mins), P. Govere, W. Taderera (Chirinda 60 mins). @Mdawini_29

