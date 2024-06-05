WATCH: Water rationing tightened…Byo residents expected to use 350 litres of water a day

Residents in Bulawayo queue for water in this file photo. A former engineer alleged that officials from the engineering department had initially warned the local authority on the pending time bomb

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has tightened its water rationing schedule as they try to ensure availability right through the year.

Although the city has maintained its 120-water shedding schedule, they have tightened the water rationing which has seen the reduction of the present free water allocation of 5000 litres by 40 percent to 3000 litres to ensure conservation and compliance to the new rationing allocations.

Bulawayo is going through one of its worst water crises in recent years due to the El Nino-induced dry spell that saw low inflows to its supply dams.

The city had to decommission Umzingwane Dam and is set to commission Upper Ncema as levels continue dropping.

According to the latest council report, despite having introduced the 120-hour water-shedding schedule back in December last year, the city’s dams continued to decline and were projected to be insufficient to provide an adequate continuous supply of water in the City.

“In view of the reduced inflows received during the 2023/24 rainy season, the City was currently still under a 120-hour shedding programme that was introduced in December 2023. The dams were currently at an average of 38.09 percent compared to 58.01 percent in the same period last year when the City was on a daily restoration shedding.

“The City had always maintained water rationing to manage demand in line with the City’s abstraction, pumping and treatment capacities. The current average consumption stood approximately at 120,000 cubic metres a day. Due to the insignificant inflows received in the dams a review of the Rationing programme (was proposed),” reads the report.

The current rationing programme was introduced in February 2021 as a way of bringing daily consumption figures to a sustainable figure of maximum or below 120 megalitres a day.

In the new water rationing guidelines, daily water consumption for high-density suburbs has been reduced from 450 litres to 350 litres, while for low-density suburbs the daily limits have been reduced from 650 litres to 550 litres.

For residential flats with individual meters, the daily limits have been reduced from 400 litres to 300 litres while for multipurpose buildings with bulk metre their allocation is 60 percent of average water for the six months ending March 2024.

Hotels have been allocated 65 percent of the average water used in the six months ending April 2024 and hospitals and clinics, have been allocated 70 percent of the average water used for the six months ending April 2024.

Connections to vacant stands and areas outside Bulawayo has also been suspended.

“Consumers are urged to monitor their water consumption daily by reading their meters. This helped detect any unnecessary loss of water. The ban on use of hose pipes for gardening be maintained with this proposed water rationing scheme and construction with potable water will remain prohibited.

“Consumers are urged to use boreholes and reclaimed water for non-potable uses. The current system would only connect those that were within the boundaries that were under development and those that would be incorporated under the new City Development Master plan,” reads the report.