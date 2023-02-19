WATCH: We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

Sunday News Reporter

THE newly formed We Are Victoria Falls has partnered with Cape Town Tourism to embark on a joint marketing programme that cross-promotes the two tourism destinations along the theme of “the Ultimate African Adventure”.

A tourism management company-We are Victoria Falls- was launched in the resort town on Friday.

Working with key airlines and private sector operators, the campaign seeks to attract shared tourist markets to visit both places.

“A huge congratulations to We Are Victoria Falls for bringing their vision to life as this is no small feat, and we look forward to collaboratively exploring ways to position and uplift tourism within an African context, by developing ways to inspire travel between our two destinations and then share any learnings and successes with the rest of the continent,” said Cape Town Tourism Chief Marketing Executive Leigh Dawber.

Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, CEO of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority added,” Cape Town and Victoria Falls are two iconic destinations in Southern Africa and many tourists have us at the top of their dream bucket-list. This partnership gives us the opportunity to forge a strong relationship.”

The partnership board will be led by seasoned tourism administrator Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes. She is expected to work with a wide variety of experienced board members drawn from the initiative’s local partners.

“It is a great pleasure to announce that the partnership was formally constituted in December, and we have the strong support of six founding partners. These are the City Council, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, Airports Company Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe,” she said.

We Are Victoria Falls is a destination management partnership for Victoria Falls. It was established in 2022 under the leadership of the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and the Victoria Falls City Council. It is a public-private association with a mission to support the sustainable development of tourism by coordinating all of the elements that make up the destination.

The event was held on Friday, which was Global Tourism Resilience Day. The day (17 February) aims to emphasise the need to foster resilient tourism development to deal with shocks, taking into account the vulnerability of the tourism sector to emergencies. It is also a call for action for United Nations Member States to develop national strategies for rehabilitation after disruptions, including through private-public cooperation and the diversification of activities and products.