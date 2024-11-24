‘WATCH: We resolved to go to Eagles just to fix Highlanders’

Yesteryear greats with Lovemore Dube

GROWING up in Bulawayo in the late 1970s and early 1980s, former Black Rhinos, Eagles, Highlanders and Shushine Wolves right-back Itai Masawi says they were not short of local football heroes.

They dreamt of being star players from an early age.

Playing tennis balls (khamtennis), frido (rubber inflatable balls) and plastic balls, each of his friends was nicknamed after a great player.

The stocky ones had to be lazy dribblers and mimicked Majuta Mpofu in their play, they wanted to be ball jugglers, slimmy ones tried to be Boy Ndlovu or Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa, others wanted to be good on headers like Nyaro Mumba, others dropped their shorts and tried to be cunning in front of goal like Shaky Tauro, some boys raised their shorts the smart way like David Mandigora and only visible on trying long throw-ins like the former Dynamos midfield general.

Growing up in Old Magwegwe and Magwegwe North Themba Lunga and Dumisani “Savimbi” Nyoni were their heroes.

Several boys liked Nyoni a rising star at Highlanders and even walked the way he did on the streets.

Masawi says there were too many players they wanted to emulate as kids as they played in the dusty streets of Bulawayo, a privilege no longer enjoyed by today’s generation.

Today’s football lacks stand-out players who can maintain it for a decade and be cult heroes.

“We had too many heroes to inspire us. Back then there was no television but we had our own as role models in our townships. Just knowing a senior player from the neighbourhood playing for a big club, was enough motivation, icing on the cake was just the opportunity to be at Barbourfields, Luveve or White City to watch the Super League.

“The next morning one would be trying to do tricks seen being exhibited on the big stage. It was good, we engaged informally in our leagues or challenge games among ourselves as young players and got to do better,” said Masawi. So with Barbourfields Stadium far away posing problems with bus fare, nearby White City Stadium, home to Bulawayo Wanderers later Eagles, became a haven for the adventurous kids from surrounding suburbs.

“We were lucky in that we had Bulawayo Wanderers at White City, if you were not among the club’s juniors, you asked to gain entry with an adult you did not even know or wait for a pulsating last 20 minutes when gates were opened (amnesty),” said Masawi.

Masawi who attended Mhali and Mazwi Primary School before attending Magwegwe Secondary School, eventually joined Bulawayo Wanderers/Eagles juniors.

“As boys we resolved to go to Eagles just to fix Highlanders. Ali Dube would see a promising player and instruct the youngster to report to training at Highlanders on Tuesday, so we decided as boys against going to Highlanders and there was Eagles.

“The top players then were Johannes Tshuma, Boy Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo and Elvis Chiweshe,” said Masawi.

This week Masawi takes us through his Bulawayo Wanderers/Eagles X1 and its substitutes.

These are players he watched and acknowledges that there were other heroes of the club like John Nyumbu, Doctor Melusi Sibanda and Mapleni Nyathi who were said to have been great players that he never watched: Goalkeeper: Johannes Tshuma, good ball service, accurate drop kick direct to a teammate in space

Rightback: Allan Ndlovu, if the coaches wanted a winger man marked, Allan was the player for the job, hard on the tackle as well. There was also Asani Karigeni, very skilful and stylish right-back, appeared overweight but would still deliver for the club. Worked at Zisco so would miss training and some matches because of that allowing a rising Allan to fill in the void.

Left-back: Elvis Chiweshe, he was highly confident on the ball, could chest the ball in the 12 yard box and work his way out with ease. He was never the defender to boot the ball away and true to instruction from coaches like Majuta Mpofu, he would build from the back.

Centre-backs: Joseph Ndlovu, a fighter on the field, great man marker and often left Felix Ntuthu his partner to pick up the loose balls and be seen.

Anchorman: Stanford “Stix” Ntini, he was a hard worker, very skilful and a great ball distributor. Another feature about him apart from being stocky was his afro hairstyle, it made him stand out among the pack on the field. Right winger: Boy Ndlovu, he was what Messi was to Barcelona at some stage. Boy was Eagles, he was such a marvel to us kids to watch. He made it possible for the club to salvage points with some great football with goals and assists. Gave fans value for money with his skilful play as he tormented opposition defences for the likes of Eddie Zimunya, Victor Moonsammy and Richard Manda to finish off. Attacking right link: Lazarus Mwampopo, Eagles livewire when on song. Mesmerised us with the outside right foot pass to put the ball behind defenders for Boy Ndlovu to collect on the right wing. He could shoot from distance as well.

Centre Forward: Rahman Gumbo, he was an accomplished player who could be thrown anywhere on the field and deliver. Once played as a striker he was scoring for fun and led scorers charts and was capped by his country. He was a great influence on the team as his jovial character often raised spirits for the rest of the side and made Eagles the great team of the 1980s.

Second Striker: Stoneshead Moyo, many took note of him when he moved to left-back. Before that he was an attacking player with a good left foot and could boot the ball from great distances.

Left winger: Tanny Banda, he personified the typical Eagles player, one had to be skilful and have tricks to take on opponents and Banda was just that. He was a marvel to watch with his dribbles while facing the ground, take on men, one after the other with aplomb. Other players unlucky not to make the starting line up but considered good enough for a place include, Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo, Max Tshuma, Eddie Zimunya, Simon Ncube, Pernell Mckop, Francis Paketh and Victor Moonsammy.

Masawi says unity and going out to have fun on the field were key ingredients in the Eagles game. Football took Masawi to Black Rhinos where he retired from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) having reached the rank of Staff Sergeant.