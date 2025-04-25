WATCH: “We want to deepen our economic ties” – President Chapo

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

THE Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has reiterated the need to increase trade and deepen economic ties between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

President Chapo said this on Friday soon after touring various exhibition stands at the 65th Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) where he is set to preside over its official opening.

President Chapo, who was accompanied by his host President Mnangagwa and ZITF Board Chairman Mr Busisa Moyo, said he was happy with the innovations exhibited which are key in unlocking economic freedom.

“We want to talk about our economic relations, about our political relations, and above all we want to increase trade between our countries and our region. You know that we have the Beira corridor, and we have a pipeline from our port to Zimbabwe.

“We have railways, we have roads, but we want to export many things from Mozambique to Zimbabwe and we want to import many things from Zimbabwe to Mozambique. We want to increase our trading to grow up our economies and to give good life to our people,” said President Chapo.

He emphasised that the two nations achieved their first challenge which was political freedom and it was time they united towards economic emancipation.

“We are here in Zimbabwe because we know that Mozambique is Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is Mozambique and we have historical relations with Zimbabwe. I think that our first challenge was political freedom and now that we achieved it, we now want to talk about economic freedom in our countries.

“That is why we are here, because I think that it is very important to be together, to be closer, to be united and to be stronger,” said President Chapo.

The two Presidents commenced their tour in Hall 4 where they visited various stands that included Geo Pomona, British Embassy, Embassy of Japan, ZimTrade, Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Belarus amongst others, interacting with diplomats and various captains of industry.

The two Presidents then proceeded to Hall 5 which houses various exhibitions under the ruling ZANU PF party.

President Chapo and his host President Mnangagwa then proceeded to United Refineries before heading to the agricultural stands where they had an appreciation of the various crop and livestock exhibitions.

The two Presidents concluded their tour with visits to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces stands, the Mozambican Pavilion and the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Soon after the tour, President Chapo is set to officially open the 65th edition of the ZITF where exhibitors who excelled in various categories will be awarded.

