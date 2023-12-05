WATCH: Zanu-PF ready for by-elections

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party says it is ready for the forthcoming by-elections saying they remain confident that the electorate will realise that the recent recalls expose the opposition’s selfish politics.

Selected parts of the country are set to go for by-elections on Saturday following the recalling of CCC legislators and councillors by the party’s interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

Speaking to Sunday News recently, the ruling party’s director for information and publicity, Cde Farai Muroiwa Marapira said they were ready for the by-elections.

“As Zanu-PF we are very ready for the by-elections that are coming up in Bulawayo, Lupane, Binga North, Beitbridge, Gwanda and Harare. We are always ready for elections. We take each and every election seriously that is why you have seen that we have sent our senior leadership onto the ground. Members of the politburo are actually on the ground assisting with these campaigns because we take our voting seriously as well as the voting process,” said Cde Marapira.

He further dispelled rumours that are being peddling saying that Zanu-PF was behind the recalls, saying it is wholly an opposition thing.

“We do not do selfish politics, where we only consider our personal interests and forget interests of the people that have voted us into place. If you look at it, the opposition has not since August 2023 made a single statement or decision that will look at the betterment of the people of Zimbabwe in whatever capacity that they have been voted into office.

“At the end of the day we as Zanu-PF are very brilliant and we are looking forward to getting a win on all these constituencies because we believe this is an opportunity for the people to realise that these people that were voted in August are just selfish, they are always imploding they never really put the electorate in a position of importance, they are simply focused on themselves and their personal agenda within their internal politics,” said Cde Marapira.