WATCH: Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers during Trade Fair in Bulawayo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) has commended traffic at airports around the country during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 week.

The 65th edition of the premier trade showcase kicked off on Monday and ends on Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo.

In an interview with Zimpapers Business Hub, ACZ public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe said they were excited about the traffic witnessed this week.

“ZITF is one of the important events on the country’s calendar and that of Bulawayo. As ACZ we are direct beneficiaries of ZITF. People use our airports and with the number of foreign exhibitors participating this year, the traffic was quite high,” he said.

He said locals travelling from different parts of the country such as Harare and Victoria Falls were also flying into Bulawayo for ZITF.

Mr Mangombe said they were well prepared for the increased traffic and ensured that they provided world-class standards.

ACZ has expressed confidence in the business opportunities presented by this year’s edition of ZITF.

Running under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”, this year’s trade fair will generate significant economic activity, benefiting businesses across various sectors, including aviation.

ZITF 2025 brings a surge of economic activity to Bulawayo, and the influx of visitors during the trade fair significantly boosts local businesses, with some operators depending on ZITF-generated revenue to sustain operations throughout the year.