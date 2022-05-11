WATCH: Zimbabwe Goshawks pair reflect on win over Boland Cavaliers, next challenge against Border Bulldogs

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER a hard fought 23-22 win over the Boland Cavaliers in South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division in Cape Town last Saturday, Zimbabwe Goshawks players are looking forward to the next challenge against the Border Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Goshawks picked up their second win in the Currie Cup First Division with their first victory having come against the Simbas of Kenya.

Loose forward Aiden Burnett, who captained the Goshawks felt the first half was jittery but they came back fired up in the second stanza.

“It was a great game, first half was little bit edgy but second half I thought the boys came back firing, to get that win is a massive thing leading up to the World Cup qualifiers,’’ Burnett said.

On the upcoming match against Border at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, Burnett indicated that they always prepare to win but are mindful of the fact that things can go wrong.

“We always train to win; this is our pre-season before the World Cup qualifiers so mistakes will be made but we always looking to go forward. Playing against Border this weekend, they haven’t had the best season but it should be a hard game. I know the last time we played them we came out second best so we going out there as underdogs but we feeling very confident,’’ Burnett said.

Tight head prop Bornwell Gwinji, who put up a man of match display against Boland believes that they now have the fitness and confidence to win matches.

“The game was very tough and fast but we managed to win, we believe we now fit and confident enough to win and take on these other coming teams,’’ Gwinji said.

He is looking forward to the next challenge against Border.

“It’s a good thing we are having a new challenge, we are looking forward to playing Border and hopefully we going to scrum well, carry hard and win the game,’’ the front rower said.

The Goshawks are eighth on the log with four points from three matches, with their only defeat having come against Black Lion of Georgia who beat the Zimbabweans 34-10 at the beginning of April. [email protected]_29