WATCH: Zimbabwe leaves lasting impression at Botswana Expo

Prosper Ndlovu in Gaborone, Botswana

ZIMBABWEAN businesses left a lasting impression at the 2023 Global Expo Botswana, where the country scooped the best international exhibitor of the year award in recognition of the top displays by the 23 local companies that showcased their unique goods and services.

The neighbouring country’s prime global exhibition ended yesterday and since Wednesday, the giant Zimbabwe Pavilion, led by ZimTrade, has been a hive of activity as individuals and potential investors and buyers sought to know more about Zimbabwe and what it has on offer.

Participating at the Botswana Global Expo provided local businesses the window to identify partners, engage in business to business meetings and concretise orders. Zimbabwean businesses, which are drawn from different sectors of the economy, impressed the expo judges from the event host organiser, the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

The country’s pavilion emerged best from all the key evaluation points when compared to other foreign participants. The judges mainly assessed the design and cosmetics appeal of the stands, friendliness of the exhibitors and ability to sell, the use of strong marketing approaches and relevance to the market, the vision of the business and its strategic focus, among others.

In all these aspects Zimbabwe impressed and there was excitement and ululation when the accolade was announced during an awards dinner on Friday as ZimTrade officials joined by local exhibiting companies marched to the platform to receive award and pose for photos.

Participating local businesses were drawn from sectors such as horticulture, leather, fast moving consumer goods, clothing and textiles, building and construction and services, which are all low hanging fruits in terms of exports to Botswana, in particular.

In her remarks, client advisor for ZimTrade, Ms Nozipho Maphala, expressed excitement over the award and paid tribute to expo organisers and fellow local and foreign participants.

“Your invaluable support and guidance throughout our participation in this event has been felt throughout our time here and we also appreciate the time you took to be with us this evening as we round off the week,” she said.

“To the organising entity and our partners BITC, in particular BITC CEO Mr K Olebile and your amazing team — thank you for organising such a wonderful event that has helped us network further in a relaxed environment.

“From the initial planning stages to the final execution your dedication and professionalism have truly set the tone for our success.”

Ms Maphala said the expo conversations have been engaging, and the event has not only allowed Zimbabwe to connect with potential customers and business partners from across the continent, but it also served as a powerful platform to promote exports.

“Thank you very much to our distinguished exhibitors around whom this entire event was planned. You carry the hopes of your nations and indeed the hopes of an entire continent,” she said.

“Do not tire, the road ahead is long, but if you continue to exhibit the same zeal, excellence, and tenacity as you displayed this week, then the future of trade in Africa is in great hands. Keep up the good work.”

This year’s expo ran under the theme: “African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a springboard for improved intra-Africa trade.”