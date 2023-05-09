WATCH: Zimbabwe tourism looks to consolidate the African market

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu will lead the tourism industry at the upcoming Africa’s Travel Indaba tourism trade showcase which kicked off on Monday and will run until Thursday in Durban, South Africa.

Zimbabwe is set to showcase its tourism product at Africa’s largest travel trade show. The exhibition, which comes hot off the heels of a successful outing for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in the Middle East, is aimed at promoting the Southern African region to the world. It is set to showcase a wide variety of top drawer tourism products and attract international buyers and media from across the globe.

The exhibition is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar and is amongst the top tier tourism eve