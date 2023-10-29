WATCH: Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk set for Saturday

Sunday News Reporter

Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk 8th edition is here. The event will kick off concurrently in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo and Chinhoyi on Saturday.

A registration fee of $10 for walkers/runners; $20 for cyclists will see participants getting event themed t-shirts and caps. Registration is in progress and regalia is being collected at Herald House for Harare participants, Chronicle House for Bulawayo, Manicapost Building for Mutare, Zimpapers offices in Masvingo and Gweru and platinum FM studios for Chinhoyi participants.

“The campaign focuses on raising funds for Island Hospice’s cancer initiatives, while educating the masses on the cancers that are affecting people in the world. We have been running the cancer campaign since the beginning of the year and we are now wrapping up with a Power Walk on 4 November. We have been moving with the cancer calendar and awareness on different cancer types and we have been running it in our papers, on radio and even our online platforms,” said Pauline Matanda, Public Relations and Communications manager at Zimpapers.

The walk will start at 6:00 am until around 10:00 am. In Harare participants will gather at Old Hararians Sports Club; Bulawayo at Chronicle House, Mutare usual venue Manicaland Motoring Club; Masvingo it’s the Civic Centre, Gweru will be using Ok Mart following mapped routes.

There will be a zumba and aerobics session after the walk.

“Let us walk, run or cycle for the cause, invite friends and family. Cycling will be in Harare and Gweru. I would like to thank our sponsors who have partnered Zimpapers and Island Hospice in this initiative: FBC holdings and Sunny Yifeng (Diamond Sponsors), West Group Security Services, Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, West Property, Masuka Christian High School, Bak Logistics, Rue’s Paper Flowers, Sir Charles, Hybrid Travel and Tours, Ambulance Care and Evacuation, Oriental Multi-Media, Pathology Laboratories, Hitbay, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, MIC Radiology, Baines Inter care Medical Centre, Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe, Speed Bikes, Zimswitch, People’s Republic of China, Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council Masvingo. We are still calling for more partners to come on board,” she said.