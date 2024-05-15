WATCH: ZimTrade rolls out export market, branding training

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade has said marketing and branding for international competitiveness are critical components for companies to effectively tap into and exploit the global markets.

This year, the agency is rolling out a series of training workshops in partnership with financial services group, CBZ Holdings.

The Marketing and Branding for International Competitiveness (MBIC) 2024 training master class provides a platform to existing exporting companies and their staff, potential exporters, entrepreneurs, farmers and marketing executives for them to have the relevant information on export markets.

In an interview on the sidelines of the two-day training that kicked off in Bulawayo on Wednesday, ZimTrade associate trainer, Mr Shadreck Zhou said the programme aimed at capacitating small businesses that have got growth potential.

“These businesses are growing and they have the potential to export. We are making them aware about the importance of exporting and highlight the opportunities that are available,” he said.

He said the training would cover the step-by-step processes of exporting, including compliance with rules and regulations, market requirements, trade finance and the latest International Commercial Terms (Incoterms).

Mr Zhou said the bulk on the businesses being trained are into manufacturing and not yet exporting, while they had the potential to.

“We know that Zimbabwean businesses produce high-quality products, but many struggle to export because they lack the marketing and branding expertise to differentiate themselves from international competitors.”

The training programme is also being held in Harare and Mutare in a two-part series each being two days.

ZimTrade has been hosting the flagship programme for years as the agency is not only involved in the promotion of exports but also mandated to develop companies to be ready for exports.