WATCH: ZITF Media Indaba kicks off in Bulawayo

Scenes from the ZITF Media Indaba that has kicked off at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The Indaba is running under the theme: Growing the Media Sector for Zimbabwe Industrial Development.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere is expected to officially open this year’s ZITF Media Indaba.

Deputy Minister Honourable Omphile Marupi and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana are part of the high-level officials at the Indaba.