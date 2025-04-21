WATCH: ZRP warns against disruptions at ZITF

WATCH: ZRP warns against disruptions at ZITF Commissioner Paul Nyathi National Police Spokesperson

 

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning to individuals intending to disrupt the smooth running of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, saying that such actions will not be tolerated.

Speaking to Zimpapers News at the exhibition park, Police National Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured both exhibitors and the public that they are free and safe to attend the 65th edition of the exhibition.

He stressed that police will be deployed in full force to ensure public safety and maintain order throughout the event.

The 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has kicked off here in Bulawayo today.

Running from Monday to Saturday, the annual exhibition is one of the country’s premier trade and investment platforms, attracting local, regional and international players across various sectors.

This year’s Sapphire Edition, is being held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,”

