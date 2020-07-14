Water Kiosks for Matobo RDC

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CARITAS Zimbabwe Archdiocese of Bulawayo in partnership with Matobo Rural District Council and the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Monday launched a pilot initiative of water sanitisation kiosks as part of Covid-19 mitigation measures within the District.

The pilot sanitisation initiative was launched through the donation of a handwashing kiosks to Matobo RDC.

The hand washing facility will be accessed by the public within the premises of Matobo Rural District Council.

The water sanitisation kiosks will be erected at various public centres for handwashing purposes by the community in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In his remarks during the launch Archbishop Alex Thomas of the Roman Catholic Church who is also the Director of Caritas, appreciated the partnership collaboration between Caritas, Matobo RDC, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the level of commitment toward fighting the adverse effects of Covid-19

The pilot initiative water sanitisation kiosk will spread to other ward centres within Matobo District.

Matobo District Medical Officer Dr Mathew Mthunzi also appreciated the equipment donated by Caritas and said that it was a hygienic way to ensure total hand cleanliness as the machine is operated by foot giving no possibility for contact with the virus or bacteria when using an ordinary tap.

Caritas Zimbabwe is a Non-Governmental Organisation whose mandate includes human development, emergency relief, advocacy, peacebuilding and environmental issues.