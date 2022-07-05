Water restored to Matopo National Park

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

Having gone dry for over two months and lost up to US$60 000 in potential earnings, water has been restored to one of the country’s top tourist destinations and Unesco World Heritage Site, the Matopo National Park.

During this period, the park estimates that approximately 5 500 visitors, especially those who sought overnight bookings in lodges within the park and who would have undertaken activities such as guided walks, fishing, rhino walks and camping were turned away.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga confirmed the restoration of water supplies to the national park.

“Water supplies have been restored to Matopo,” she said replying to an inquiry by this publication.

On the authority’s official Twitter handle, Zinwa said: “We have restored water supplies to Matopo National Park following the installation a new pump set at Maleme Dam.”

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) regional manager for the Matopo Region, Mr Midwell Kapesa confirmed this Tuesday that water has been restored to the park.

“I am reliably informed this morning that water has been restored,” said Mr Kapesa.- @RealSimbaJemwa