We are alive to people’s needs- President

Kuda Bwititi in MADZIWA

THE Zanu-PF Government will continue to work hard to meet people’s aspirations as it is alive to their needs, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking while addressing thousands of members of the Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu Church at their annual convention in Goora, Madziwa, Mashonaland Central province, yesterday, the President said the Second Republic intended to spread development to every community, including the Church.

“I promise you sincerely that as Zanu-PF and also as Government, you can be assured that we will remain alive to your needs as the Church and as the people of Zimbabwe. Zanu-PF endeavours to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

We know that among us there are men and women who have chosen the wrong path, but they are all our children and we will also not leave them behind. When they come to you, if they are hungry, give them water to drink and let them pass in peace.”

The Second Republic, he said, values hard work and productivity as key values that could help the country achieve prosperity.

“The word of God, in the book of Genesis, by the sweat of your brow you will eat your food. As such, we should all work hard; every family should work hard. I want to say to you all, we want every person to work hard, we want the people to be united and to be productive and pursue a common goal of seeking success and building Zimbabwe.

That is why we say ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’,” he said.

With the country having gone for three consecutive years without food shortages, the President said, it was now better positioned to improve people’s lives and livelihoods.

“As the Second Republic, we addressed the question of food security at the household level through the Pfumvudza programme that the whole nation is now familiar with. That is why we provide seed and fertiliser to all communal farmers. If you follow the Pfumvudza programme religiously, you will always have enough to eat. In the past three years, we have eliminated hunger in the country and our silos our full.

No one will go hungry. If there are isolated cases of people that do not have enough food, please feel free to approach our offices,” he said.

He reiterated that no country is built by outsiders but by its own people. He also implored the Church to pray for peace ahead of the 23 August harmonised elections.

“As we go to the elections on 23 August, please pray for peace and harmony before, during and after elections. For everything to go well, we need unity. We want unity, we want love, we want peace.”

The Zanu-PF Government and the Church, he added, were inseparable.

“In the Bible, we had the likes of King David and King Solomon, who were known for being great leaders because they had their own prophets who guided them. As leaders of the nation, we endeavour to meet different church organisations. I was gratified to hear that many members of your church are leaders and district chairpersons of our party.

Zanu-PF and the Church are one. Nothing can thus separate that bond between the church, the party and Government, and we are thankful for that.”

President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the leader of the Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu Church, Ishmael Mugodhi, for building schools and a clinic at the church’s shrine.

The church was also lauded for engaging in farming activities and assisting vulnerable members. Among the many gifts to the church, the President donated a brand-new tractor that will come with full implements and two solar-powered boreholes to enable it to enhance its farming activities.

In her remarks, Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said her office was working harmoniously with the church, as the bulk of its members have benefited from the Pfumvudza programme.

She also said the province has maintained peace ahead of the 23 August polls. Several speakers from the church said the congregation is fully behind President Mnangagwa.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, senior officials from Government and the ruling party also attended the event.