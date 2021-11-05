‘We are gunning for the championship’, says Bosso chairman

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club chairman, Johnfat Sibanda has declared that they are gunning for the championship this season.

In a statement released on Friday ahead of Bosso’s opening fixture against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, Sibanda made clear their intentions for the 2021/22 season.

“Our intentions this season are clear. We are gunning for the championship,’’ declared the Highlanders chairman.

He said he was happy that the sponsors, partners, members and fans share the same vision with them, with the Bosso players and coaches aware that the club’s sponsors and partners want to associate with a winning brand.

The Bosso chairman conceded that things will not be easy but believes that they have assembled a squad that can deliver.

“It is going to be a long and difficult journey to glory, but we are have the arsenal to conquer. We have no doubt that our arsenal will is composed of a group of players who understand what it means to put on the black and white jersey.

“As they go out to carry out their first league assignment of the season, they have been reminded of what the badge means to a multitude of Bosso fans around the globe,’’ said Sibanda.

He urged the Highlanders family to united and desist from hooliganism as well as the use of social media in a way that brings the name of the club and its sponsor into disrepute.

