We cannot crucify our lions: Brito. . . as Highlanders go for Rhinos hunt

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THE relationship a player has with a coach is one of the key determinants of sustained engagement and development in football.

The coach-athlete relationship cannot only impact a player’s motivation to train and play, but also moderate how players respond to feedback, setbacks and many other aspects of their football experience.

Coaching is an ever-evolving interactive process. Regular interactions take place between a coach and his or her players, and between the players themselves.

Relationships therefore form the bedrock of all coaching behaviours and constantly influence as well as being influenced by these ongoing interactions.

A statement that coaches often hear is “you need to understand your players.” However, it should be noted they are coaching people first, and players second.

And after watching his first choice goalkeeper and club captain Ariel “Mangoye” Sibanda concede what seemed to be two soft goals in regulation time in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie against Bulawayo Chiefs, ahead of their today’s tricky Week 19 fixture against bottom placed Black Rhinos, Highlanders head coach Baltemar Brito has underscored that he will not be tempted to crucify his players who have so far played like lions for the benefit of the black and white camp.

“Yes, we have won some games without conceding a goal. Last weekend we conceded two goals against Bulawayo Chiefs in open play. As coaches we assess these games, the first goal for Chiefs came through a set piece and I think Ariel could have done better.

“However, mistakes do happen. We cannot crucify the boy. He has done good for us producing good saves that have won us matches. It was a collective mistake and we have also assessed it as a team. Ariel is the team captain, we have to respect it. We have to support him and every other player in the team,” said the outspoken Brito.

True to Brito’s words, Sibanda has so far had a brilliant 2023 season in between the sticks for Bosso, producing 14 clean sheets in 18 league outings and it is no wonder he has been nominated for the Footballer Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) Player of the Month award twice. He lost the April and July awards to Manica Diamond’s Fortune Binzi and Obriel Chirinda of Bulawayo Chiefs last month.

The Portuguese Bosso gaffer also stated that there was a need to see his charges responsible and enjoy the game without pressure.

He added: “For the game against Black Rhinos, we need to avoid pressure, not by words but through our deeds. The players should try and have fun, enjoy and not be afraid of making mistakes, let them live their dream. We cannot crucify players that fight like lions. They should responsibly enjoy the game. Of course, it’s not going to be an easy game. They (Black Rhinos) are coming with a big motivation.”

During the course of the past week Rhinos, who usually play a very physical game, threatened to hand Bosso their first defeat of the season.

With their opponents anchoring the log standings with 12 points from 18 outings, Brito refused to read much into that, suggesting it was a new ball game together.

The first leg encounter between the two sides ended 0-1 in favour of Bulawayo football giants courtesy of a McKinnon Mushore second half strike.

Interestingly, this was a result that saw Tshilamoya break a six-year old jinx of failing to beat the army side at the National Sports Stadium in Harare since the latter’s return to the league in 2017.

Bosso’s regular players that include Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Brighton Manhire, Archford Faira, Melikhaya Ncube and pintsized Elshamar Farasi, were all certified fit to do duty this afternoon amid revelations by Brito that the young Prince Ndlovu is the only player that has joined Godfrey Makaruse in the treatment room.

Ndlovu sustained a knee injury in Botswana where he had travelled with Highlanders developmental side, Bosso90, for the Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta a fortnight ago.

In other matches scheduled for today, Gweru based Sheasham will hope to continue with their fine league form when they meet former champions Dynamos at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

Inconsistent Hwange will seek to fully utilise home advantage when they welcome an uninspiring Yadah Stars deep in the bowels of the Colliery Stadium. — @FungaiMuderere