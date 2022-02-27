We need more academies in local football

All across the world, professional soccer clubs employ youth academies to hopefully develop players at a high level.

Starting at young ages, players gradually climb up each age group with the hope of breaking into the senior team.

Although academies have been in place in various countries across the world for an extended period of time, the Zimbabwean context has traditionally leaned more towards youth systems vis-à-vis youth leagues.

For time immemorial, players have graduated through the ranks from under-13 through to the senior team, playing in provincial youth leagues and many a time with the then super league teams and later on premier league teams having their own vibrant youth team structures.

However, of late we have seen a shift towards new youth development models that have ushered in scores of academies across the country.

While most clubs have or had age group teams, today the bias is towards academies.

In general, academy systems appear productive, that is if they are structured properly.

A basic academy model begins at four years old and in these early stages, the players are taught how to play with others on the field and begin learning the technical part of the game such as dribbling, passing, and shooting.

At eight years old, players can then choose a path for their future.

They can either try out for the academy programme or the recreation programme.

The academy is a more competitive programme — designed for more advanced players.

On the other hand, the recreational side serves as an additional resource for beginner players.

However, both programmes are interchangeable as players progress and grow older, providing the opportunity for recreational members to make the transition to the academy.

As a result, both paths will guarantee players top coaching of the “four pillars”.

In principle, the “four pillars” of the game are technical, tactical, mental, and physical.

The technical aspects of the game include dribbling, passing, and shooting, focusing on the correct fundamentals for 90 percent of their development during the Under-5-to Under-8 age groups.

As the player enters their teen years, they will begin to learn the tactical side of the game.

Throughout their development, players are also taught the mental and physical aspects of the game.

A good, solid, academy structure is based on four tiers which narrows as the kids grow older.

For arguments’ sake, I will class these in colours: the purple team is the highest level, followed by white, gold, and black.

While there are many teams representing each colour at the younger ages, there are only two purple teams by the time they reach 17 years of age.

There are several factors in this narrowing of the pyramid which include players preferring to play for fun rather than competitive and picking up other hobby’s which become more important than soccer.

No matter what they decide, the club still provides them with top level coaching to continue their development.

In the old youth systems, many of us played for age group sides within the clubs where we had chosen to begin our careers.

We played a lot of football and our youth systems put more emphasis on individual development rather than competitive development.

In the good old days, we had junior leagues in each province and every once in a while, there were competitions that allowed the cream from all the provinces to meet up and compete against each other.

For all intents and purposes, academies are the way to go even at club level, but the major worry is whether the many academies now doing business in the country follow these basic guidelines.

Many operate outside the confines of the administrative structures of the Zimbabwe Football Association which diminishes the possibility of a national development policy for lack of a better term.

It is also pertinent to note that we need academy coaches who trained specifically in the development of youth players, this is critical because it ensures that the player is handled properly whether on or off the field.

Football today is not just about playing but also about the mental aspects of a youth player which is why it is important to safeguard the youth players by ensuring qualified coaches are at our academies.

And as they operate outside of the Zifa structures, ensuring that they are doing the right thing is often difficult and this may lead to losses in potential player capital.