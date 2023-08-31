We need to calm our nerves: Matore

Fungai Muderere

BRAGGING rights will be up for grabs when Highlanders FC and Chicken Inn clash in a potential explosive derby at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams will be meeting in a Castle Lager Premiership contest with so much at stake as both are gunning for the championship.

Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore says with the two teams having slugged it to a 0-0 draw bragging rights will be at stake.

“It’s a big match. The city’s bragging rights are at stake. Barbourfields Stadium will be full and our players will need not to put themselves under pressure. They need to calm their nerves. We also need to play our normal game,” said Matore at the club’s weekly press conference held this morning.

The first leg match between the two teams that was also staged at Emagumeni, ended nil all.

In their quest for a positive result, Gamecocks will bank on the services of their captain Xolani Ndlovu, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Michael Charamba, Richard Hachiro, Shepherd Mhlanga, Malvin Hwata, Genius Mutungamiri and Tafadzwa Kutinyu among other gifted players.

On the other hand, Bosso will bank on goalkeeper and club skipper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Archford Faira and Lynoth Chikuhwa.