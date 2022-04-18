We refuse to be divided-ED

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe will never be divided despite the various adversities the nation has faced over the years.

He was speaking during the 42nd Independence Day Celebrations held in Bulawayo for the first time today. He described the celebrations as historic and exemplary as they have stepped out from the traditional venue in the capital city, Harare.

President Mnangagwa also said the days of Harare being ‘bambazonke’ were over, signaling the devolution of state events and programmes into other provinces in Zimbabwe as a means to strengthen unity.

“As per the promise of the Second Republic, the days of Harare being bambazonke are now behind us, we are strengthening our unity, enhancing national cohesion and entrenched peace within our country brick by brick, stone upon stone. These celebrations carry an added significance in that today is the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are able to gather together at this scale.

We refuse to be divided, the cords that bind us are much stronger than any differences which we may ever encounter,” he said.

The celebrations were attended by other political parties from Zimbabwe after an invitation was extended to them, signaling the Second Republic’s commitment to working in unity despite political differences.

He paid tribute to war veterans, trade unionists and nationalists who were birthed from the townships in Bulawayo and beyond.

“May the passing of the Independence flame today through Makokoba Township and other townships serve as a remembrance and an honour of these suburbs as the belly that incubated political activism and ultimately our freedom and independence. We pay homage to the trade unionists and nationalists who lost their confrontation with brutal white settler regimes from bases within our townships such as Pelandaba, Makokoba and Mzilikazi, Luveve, Mbare, Highfield, Sakubva, Mutapa and Mucheke.

“The nation is emboldened by their bravery and selfless sacrifices and we promise never to forget the rich liberation heritage they left for us, as a diverse but one nation that is united under one national flag, we reinforce our unity, love and harmony for one another and our great country Zimbabwe. In unity Zimbabwe rises, no one and no place will be left behind,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the nation was focused on various areas that will enable it to grow.

“Production and productivity, hard honest work, innovation and entrepreneurial culture are the cornerstones of all individual and collective national efforts hence realistic and responsive interventions will mould the implementation of policies, projects and programmes informed by the development mantra ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” he said

He said Zimbabweans locally and abroad have a responsibility to find their niche and help build the nation. He said national programmes such as the Gwayi Shangani water project will be completed this year and will end water challenges in Bulawayo. Infrastructure development is being done in all provinces and the President also applauded the work being done on the road rehabilitation programme saying social amenities development have been undertaken and were key enablers of economic growth.

The Hwange Power Station project will also be completed this year while rural industrialisation has also been prioritised to maximise on available resources in that area. Airlines, he said, have increased from three to 17 under the New Dispensation and have boosted tourism in Zimbabwe.

Schools financing policies will see a phased free primary education system from 2023, he added. The Civil Registry Department has been incapacitated to issue national identity documents at no cost. President Mnangagwa also spoke of the welfare of surviving veterans of the liberation struggle which is being taken care of and is reviewed periodically.

The diaspora has been encouraged to remain resolute despite the challenges they are facing in the host countries but the government is ready to accept those that want to return, he said.

He reiterated that the Second Republic was bent on its commitment to create opportunities in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, health care, sciences, communication and information technologies among other sectors.

“Good times lie ahead and the fruits of our labour will be there for us to enjoy,” he said. [email protected]