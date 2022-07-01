We take pride in the teachings of Dr Nkomo- Zanu-PF

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE ruling Zanu-PF has said the Second Republic under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa will remain resolute in defending the nation’s land in emulation of the late Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo.

Today marks 23 years since the passing on of the late Vice President. In a statement, the ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, said Dr Nkomo left a legacy that continues to inspire the Second Republic.

“Zanu-PF and the entire Party Leadership led by our President and First Secretary, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa pay homage to our Founding Father, who left a legacy that continue to inspire the Second Republic to always cherish peaceful coexistence, tolerance, shun tribalism and build our nation on the pillars of love, unity, oneness and empathy for all our people notwithstanding their creed, color, religion or ethnic background.

“Dr Joshua Nkomo reminded us even as he laid on his deathbed of the task at hand, which is to unite our people with our land and address the racial imbalances over land ownership. Zanu-PF prides in having accomplished this historic task, with the focus now turned to production and productivity,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He further revealed that the revolutionary party shall forever cherish the peace, tranquility and harmony brought about by the 1987 Unity Accord which bears Dr Nkomo’s signature.

“We remember fondly, all your teachings and on this day, we take pride in knowing that you rest in eternal peace. His indelible signature remains dear to all our people because it ushered in the fruits of peace and development that we continue to enjoy today.

“The Revolutionary Party Zanu-PF and all its leadership under the visionary leadership of President ED Mnangagwa remain alert and ready to confront every challenge that comes our way, united as one,” reads the statement.