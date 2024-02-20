“We thank you Mr President” – Matabeleland South youths

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE ruling party Zanu PF Matabeleland South youth chairperson, Cde Moses Langa has called upon young people in the country to support Government initiatives fronted by the Second Republic in it’s quest to champion empowerment and economic independence in the country.

Cde Langa said this on Tuesday ahead of the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day tomorrow.

This year’s main celebrations will be held at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo with President Mnangagwa as guest of honour for commemorations under the theme: “Positioning youth empowerment and development towards Vision 2030”.

The National Youth Day is celebrated every year on February 21 and was declared a holiday in honour of the late former President Robert Mugabe, who is revered as a leader who encourages the youth to adopt sound leadership values and emulating ethos espoused by national liberators.

Mugabe was born on the same day in 1924.

Cde Langa said young people have to follow with deed, Government’s mantra on leaving no one and no place behind, saying all projects availed to the youth have to be transformed and be of value to the country.

He identified projects such as Innovation Hubs, irrigation schemes, mining programmes and entrepreneurship opportunities as being evidence to how President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic were committed to uplift young people’s lives.

“As we commemorate the Youth Day, we as the young in Matabeleland South would want to applaud His Excellency President Mnangagwa for his unwavering support in making sure young people benefit from the country’s resources.

“We salute and respect the sacrifices made by the country’s liberation war heroes, who is the largest part gave us this opportunity to live a free life, one where we enjoy freedom, unity and peace. We now can access land for agricultural production, in mining and other business sectors that are key in economic development. It can never be overstated that young people are the biggest beneficiaries of the economic activities. We are thankful for that,” he said.

Cde Langa singled the Innovation Hubs as one of the most beneficial initiatives that will help young people in universities to be able to help industry and business in coming with ideas that will prop economic activity.

“With the coming in of the Second Republic, we have witnessed the opening of Innovation Hubs in universities, of which this was a noble gesture that will definitely bring results. The country in a position to do research that will uniquely impact on communities and change the way we do business.

“Young people have been given the kind of education that will bring fortunes as the country gears to achieve Vision 2030 and economic prosperity. We don’t have to focus on importing but, we just have to start doing things for ourselves,” said Cde Langa.

He said the youth of Matabeleland South were actually in praise of President Mnangagwa and the ruling party in giving them land.

“The land is our heritage and future. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo and as youth in Matabeleland South we are grateful for the opportunity of being given plots. We are greatful to the President for giving us this lifelong gift. The land is wealth and we want to use for the benefit of the country and its future generations,” he said.@mthabisi_mthire