We will win 4-0 — Kapini tips Warriors

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini has predicted that Zimbabwe will trounce Congo Brazzaville in the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on 24 March.

Kapini, a member of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2004 and 2006 Afcon finals believes that the Warriors have a number of goal scorers who can deliver on the day. His prediction is a 4-0 victory for Zimbabwe, a win that would send the Warriors to their second consecutive appearance at Afcon and the fourth time in total. Kapini feels that Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat and Kudakwashe Mahachi are capable of banging in the goals for the Warriors on the day.

“I think if we play without fear, I think the Warriors will score four goals, we have got goal scorers in that team, if you look at it we have got Knowledge Musona, he knows that he needs to catch up with Peter Ndlovu in terms of national team top goal scorer, we have got Khama Billiat, he hasn’t been playing for Kaizer for the past two games, I think he needs to prove that he is a better player. We have Kuda Mahachi, he has been scoring for Pirates. On that day I think anyone can score. I think we will win 4-0,’’ Kapini said.

His advice to the players that have been called up by Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa is that they should do their best seeing that there are many others who could have been chosen.

“To the guys that are picked, just go there and enjoy yourselves and represent the nation because there are so many players that want to represent the national team. If given that chance to play for the national team, just go there and do your best. We are playing at the National Sports Stadium, everyone knows it’s our hunting ground so it’s all up to the players, when the day comes to go and perform give 120%,’’ he said.

Kapini is of the view that Zimbabwe are not under pressure seeing that they are playing at home and are on top of the log with all that is needed being composure on the day from the players.

“I think this game if you look at it, its not going to be easy, all in all I don’t think we need to put ourselves under pressure, because we are at home, we are on top of the log, so what we need especially is to be composed, be focused the whole 90 minutes and the most important thing are the supporters that are coming to support these boys,’’ Kapini said.

When put on the spot on which goalkeeper Chidzambwa should pick to start, Kapini went for George Chigova ahead of Edmore Sibanda and Petros Mhari. Kapini feels that Chigova’s frightening frame and his experience in the Absa Premiership gives him the edge over Sibanda and Mhari.

“Looking at the magnitude of the game I think I will go with George Chigova, the experience that he has in terms of playing the PSL here in South Africa, the height of Chigova as well is intimidating to other players. If George is there I think he will do a great job with the goals,’’ Kapini said. — @Mdawini_29