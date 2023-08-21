Wednesday declared public holiday

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has declared Wednesday a public holiday, this to allow everyone the opportunity to participate in the harmonised elections.

The harmonised elections will be held in the country on Wednesday.

In a Public Holiday and Prohibition Notice, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Hon Kazembe Kazembe made the proclamation.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), has declared that the 23rd of August, 2023, shall be a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonised elections,” reads the notice.