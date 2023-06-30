Weekend sport fiesta at Inyathi

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online reporter

VILLAGERS at Emahlabathini area of Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province are set for a sporting treat when netball and football teams clash in a tournament this weekend.

The tournament is sponsored and organised by Mncedisi Moyo, a local businessman and farmer. Participating teams will gather at Village 8 grounds to compete for the coveted prize which is yet to be announced.

Moyo said teams will compete for full kit, balls and other game accessories as a token for sport development.

Winners will also walk away with medals and trophies.

Already, there is growing expectation that the tournament is going to draw as many spectators and revered sport personalities from Bulawayo and other districts of Matabeleland North.

Without delving much into the how the tournament will be run, Moyo said the idea behind the tournament was to gather the people of Inyathi for Sports Fiesta and also help youngsters showcase their talent in netball and football.

He said another message will be wellness, health and a fight against social ills like drug and substance abuse.

“This is more of a social event than a competitive one. We want to gather people and celebrate local talent as we have realised that such gatherings are rarely organised in our area,” said Moyo.

He said the value of sponsorship exceeds R10 000 in form of uniforms and other stuff needed for football beyond the weekend tournament

For him, it is more than just a tournament as he envisions talented players being scouted by academies and big teams in the city.

Moyo said he was more than keen to see new talent being unearthed at this tournament.

“It will be a blessing if we have esteemed football and netball academies watching our local players showcasing their talent. In that way we are positioning Inyathi as a place where sporting talent resides.

We call upon the people of Inyathi and surrounding areas of Bubi District to gather at Village 8 on Saturday.”

Villages at Inyathi have been known as places ladden with hidden talent, as was the case with the discovery of former Highlanders striker Prince Dube who once played for local rural outfit Shooting Stars while he still at Somvubu High School.

Other great talent to come through Inyathi are former Highlanders star Thoko Sithole, Nkululeko Ndlovu, former Olympics and Zimbabwe Saints juniors midfielder Lazarus Mushambadope, Bekezela Ndiweni, Edson Sibanda, Rebecca DUBE, Priscilla Dube, Sheila Karungaire and Hwange’s Shimani Mathe.

Apart from taking part in netball and football on the day, Moyo said the youths and community will be presented with an array of entertainment.

“This tournament is for the community. We want our youths to be responsible as they meet and mingle. Lots of entertainment is planned for the day,” he said.