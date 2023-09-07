Welcome bash for Nust first year students

The Sunday News

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

The National University of Science and Technology will be welcoming their first year students with a bash set to be held at the university on Saturday.

Title “Freshman linkup” the University has invited artists like Voltz, Uncle Epatan, Kaechaps and Pumacol to perform.

Student Representative Council (SRC) member responsible for entertainment, Mthokozisi Dube confirmed the holding of the bash.

“It’s the freshman link up, we are welcoming new comers, and its open to everyone because the more the merrier,” said Dube.

He revealed that they chose mainly Harare artists because that’s what their audience demands.

“We chose our artists based on a survey on what our audience wants, so people voted for the artists we chose. We expect people to come because this bash is going to be different in a lot of ways and they are going to be well entertained,” said Dube.

Tickets are going for USD$5 and advanced tickets are USD$4.

 

