We’re focused: Kaindu

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach, Kelvin Kaindu reckons they are well focused ahead of their derby tie against Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers, Arenel Rovers in a match that will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo this afternoon.

Bosso, who have only lost once are in a buoyant mood.

Last weekend, they beat visiting CAPS United 2-0 to take their points tally to 18.

“We are focused. We have seen Arenel Movers picking points at home. I believe it’s going to be an exciting match,” said Kaindu in an interview.

This will be the first meeting between the two Bulawayo sides.

Asked about Arenel’s objectives before the season started, club administrator Juma Phiri said they wanted to survive relegation and possibly get a victory against Highlanders.

Arenel Movers, who are under the tutelage of Farai Tawachera are winless in their last two games.

However, Tawachera, a former Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City coach, has predicted a tough encounter against the in-form Bosso. “Highlanders are no easy opponent to play, whether they are in form or not.

We are going to treat them with due respect as the big brothers, they are playing very good football at the moment, they are playing catchy football and they are more attacking, so we need to come at our best to be able to try and find solutions to the way they play,” said Tawachera.

He added: “The difficult part about derbies is that it’s not about us coaches but about players, they know each other, so we can’t say they haven’t done well, getting that result (in a derby) is positive for them, if we manage to get a result it’s a positive for us, especially for us coming from two defeats, we need to try and find a result against Highlanders, in as much as we know it’s not going to be easy but we will give our best.”

Tawachera says they are going to fight to get something out of the game.

The Sweet Boys will bank on Toto Banda, Timothy January, veteran Moses Jackson and goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya among others for a positive result.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if seasoned goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda will again be dropped to the bench.

Youngstar, Mvelo Khoza, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Melikhaya Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Devine Mhindirira, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube, and Archford Faira will be expected to play a pivotal role for Bosso.

Hwange have an away fixture against CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Newboys, Chegutu Pirates have a home game against inconsistent Simba Bhora at Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium. — @FungaiMuderere

PSL Week 7 at a glance

Results

Yesterday

Bikita Minerals 1-1 TelOne

Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos

FC Platinum 1-0 Greenfuel

Herentals 1-0 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-2 Manica Diamonds

Fixtures

Today

Arenel Movers v Highlanders (Barbourfields)

CAPS United v Hwange (Rufaro)

Chegutu Pirates v Simba Bhora (Baobab)

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Manica Diamonds 10 6 1 3 11 8 19

Highlanders 9 5 3 1 15 7 18

Chicken Inn 10 4 4 2 9 6 16

FC Platinum* 9 4 3 2 11 8 15

Bulawayo Chiefs 10 4 3 3 10 8 15

Simba Bhora 9 4 2 3 10 8 14

Bikita Minerals 9 3 4 2 9 7 13

Ngezi Platinum 10 2 6 2 8 9 12

ZPC Kariba 10 2 6 2 6 7 12

Greenfuel 10 3 3 4 9 11 12

Dynamos** 9 2 5 2 7 7 11

TelOne 10 2 5 3 12 13 11

CAPS United* 8 3 1 4 10 7 10

Herentals 9 2 4 3 7 9 10

Yadah 10 2 4 4 10 13 10

Chegutu Pirates** 8 2 2 4 3 7 8

Arenel Movers 9 1 5 3 5 10 8

Hwange 9 1 3 5 5 11 6

*Match abandoned