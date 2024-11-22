WestProp Holdings Dominates 2024 Megafest Awards

Sunday News Reporter

WESTPROP Holdings dominance in the real estate sector continues to show with the company’s top executives scooping top accolades at the recently held 2024 Megafest awards.

The awards ceremony held on Thursday – Cresta Lodge and attended by leaders of top companies in the various economic sectors was meant to recognise top performers and encourage excellence.

The company itself was adjudged the winner in the top 20 outstanding organisations of the year sealing an eventful 2024 that saw the live, work, shop and play themed company breaking ground for the US$300 million Hills Luxury Golf Estate, hand over to owners the Millennium Heights block 3 and announcing plans to build a branded 148-roomed apartment hotel at Millennium City.

Company chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe is this year’s winner in the Megafest top 20 outstanding man of the year.

The award capped an excellent year for the visionary with immense belief in Zimbabwe’s economic rebound anchored on real estate development.

Two of his support pillars – chief operating officer Mrs Tatiana Ellis and chief finance officer Mr Simbarashe Kadye were honoured for their excellent performance.

Mrs Ellis came out number 2 in the top 20 outstanding business leaders of the year while Mr Kadye was adjudged the best finance officer of the year. WestProp has been posting outstanding financial results.

Mr Sharpe dedicated his award to God and took time to praise his co-employees for supporting his dream of achieving one billion bricks by 2050.

“I would not have done this without these gems around me. Tonight I would like to acknowledge God our Father. All glory must go to God. We are just instruments. I am here to serve Zimbabwe through our vision of putting one billion bricks into the ground by 20250,” he said.

Mrs Ellis exalted men who support their women to succeed highlighting that the awards night was special to her because her supportive husband was in attendance.