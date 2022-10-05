Westridge wins NetOne-sponsored Super 6 Cricket Tournament

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

WESTRIDGE Primary School won the 11th edition of the NetOne Super 6 Cricket Tournament that was held over the weekend, in Harare.

Six schools participated in the tournament that was sponsored by the telecom’s giants for the first time this year. Ariel, St. Michael’s, Lomagundi, Twin Rivers and Alexander Park joined the hosts in the tournament.

Westridge beat Twin Rivers by 14 runs in the six over format after posting a total of 59 for 5 from its allotted six overs while the losing finalists put 45 runs on the board for three wickets after six overs. Twin Rivers won the toss and elected to field.

After the tournament, NetOne CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said: “We are excited to be part of this big event. We have always had an appetite taking part in building our nation. These primary school students are our future and an investment in them now secures a bright future for the country.”

NetOne Head Marketing and PR Roseline Chisveto also chipped in: “Supporting sport is one of our key pillars that is under education. Our CSI strategy is simple, “Building Sustainable Communities”. As NetOne that’s all we do. Today we are building sustainable communities through the support of the Super 6 Cricket Tournament as we shape the future of our children. We believe most of the participants here will be part of our national team in the near future.”

Westridge Primary School sports director, Cliff Kaseke applauded NetOne for coming on board at this year’s tournament adding that they were grateful for NetOne’s support and are looking forward to many more fruitful years together.

“We are delighted to have partnered with NetOne for this year’s edition of the prestigious Super 6 Cricket Tournament. NetOne where the title sponsor and have come on board with great support. By sponsoring us they have played a huge part in the development of the sport of cricket. This tournament has been the breeding ground of a number of players that have gone to represent provincial sides and the national teams.

“This year’s edition, was especially important because it was the 1st one post lockdown. Lomagundi College Primary came in for their second time from Chinhoyi and brought a different vibe to the Tournament. We congratulate Westridge Primary for winning this 11th edition,” said Kaseke.

