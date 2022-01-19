What a perfect sporting day for Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TUESDAY proved to be a perfect sporting day for Zimbabwe as three of the country’s national teams triumphed in their respective international assignments.

Zimbabwe were in action in cricket, football and hockey.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, the Warriors ended their disappointing campaign with a 2-1 triumph over Guinea in Group B at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. Skipper Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi were on target for the Warriors.

It was Zimbabwe’s first win at the Africa Cup of Nations since they last did so against Ghana at the 2006 Afcon held in Egypt.

Despite the win, the Norman Mapeza coached Warriors finished at the bottom of the group after losses to Senegal and Malawi.

In cricket, Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the second One Day International played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy to level the three-match series at 1-1 after losing the opener on Sunday by five wickets.

Captain Craig Ervine top scored for Zimbabwe with 91 runs off 98 deliveries, an effort good enough to secure the left hander the Man of the Match award. Ervine was complemented by Sikandar Raza’s 56 and 48 by Sean Williams as Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat first posted 302/8 in 50 overs.

Sri Lanka could only manage 280/9 in 50 overs, their highest score coming from their captain Dasun Shanaka who made 102.

The Zimbabwean bowlers were on point this time around, with Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara picking up three wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe’s win saw them move up to 10th on the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

A win in the third ODI could see them pick up further points, which would see Zimbabwe storm into the top eight. The top seven sides plus the hosts India will automatically qualify for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In hockey, Zimbabwe thumped Uganda 5-0 in their second pool match at Women’s Hockey Africa Cup of Nations that is underway in Accra, Ghana. It was Zimbabwe’s first win at the tournament after they lost 3-0 to South Africa in their opening match played on Monday. Zimbabwe, who are second to South Africa face Namibia in their last pool fixture on Thursday. – @Mdawini_29