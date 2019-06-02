What not to wear to an interview

Rutendo Chidawanyika

THE first impression you make on a potential employer is incredibly important. When you meet a potential employer for the first time, they immediately form an opinion of you based on what you’re wearing and how you carry yourself. Regardless of the work environment, it’s important to dress professionally for a job interview because how you dress can either make or break the job interview.

However, some people have no clue as to what is inappropriate for an interview. In this article we highlight how NOT to dress for an interview

Bright colours

While everyone knows that short dresses with plunging necklines aren’t acceptable for a job interview, wearing an appropriate dress that’s also bright, flashy colour, like red simply makes the situation worse. So be mindful when choosing your clothes. If you are going to wear a daring colour do it tactfully, making sure the overall outfit is conservative. There are other colours that are less dramatic but still work for interviews. Just avoid short hemlines and tight outfits.

Go easy on perfume/cologne

Don’t go overboard on perfume and cologne, as you never know if your interviewer might have an allergy or aversion to strong scents. Either way you don’t want to overwhelm them. Your perfume shouldn’t be the highlight on the interview, your ability to answer questions should be.

Don’t dress TOO casual

It can be hard to figure out what to wear for an interview at a fashion organisation or a magazine (editing) job. However, don’t go too casual. Be smart, formal yet fashionable. Men can stick to chinos, check shirt and neat farmer shoes or brougues. Ladies can rock skinnies, a nice blouse and heels. Don’t dress like you were unaware of the interview, the employer may be put off or feel you are not serious.

Don’t look dated

In a competitive job market everything matters including appearance. If your wardrobe is outdated or have been out of the workforce for a while and your closet reflects it, it’s time to invest in some modern fashion forward clothes. Don’t forget the shoes. Throwing on a pair of sneakers or an old pair of pumps, or beat up dress shoes certainly won’t make you look professional or polished. Keep up with latest trends, even if its formal.

Traditional ties make the best impression

Now is not the time to pull out your novelty tie you got last Christmas. Even if you think your tie will make a statement, stick with something traditional. A pattern with conservative colour is perfectly fine, such as subdued stripes or paisley but don’t try to be the clown in a funny tie.

Don’t overdo makeup

While it’s important to look your best, loads of makeup is not the best way to go about it. Keep your look natural, avoid dark eyeshadow, bright lipstick or heavy foundation. Your best bet is to stick with a light coat of mascara, a touch of powder and light lipgloss. Aim to look refreshed and awake without looking to done up.

Get the blazer right

While a blazer is a good go to choice for almost any interview, be mindful of what you wear underneath. It goes without saying, the deep V formed by the blazers lapel creates a plunging neckline. If you are going to wear a camisole or a shell underneath, make sure it’s appropriate.

This applies to men as well, wearing a blazer on top doesn’t give you the excuse to wear a tired old tee underneath. Take the extra effort to wear a button down shirt.

Leave the earphones at home

While it’s fine to listen to music on your way to the interview, take them off before you enter the building, put them far away before you get called into the interview room. Otherwise you risk seeming distracted and unfocused, and you certainly don’t want to be fighting with tangled cords as you meet and shake hands with the interviewer.

Minimise accessories

Both women and men should keep accessories to a minimum. Ladies should avoid unnecessary jewellery, instead of big hoops or chandelier earrings, opt for classic studs. It’s also a good idea to avoid wearing flashy necklaces, large sunglasses or too much bling and sparkle.

While accessories aren’t so much of an issue for men. It’s important to be mindful of your cufflinks, your tie clip and belt. Don’t wear anything you might wear to the club.

Put your best outfit forward when you go for that interview. The way you look does really matter. Good luck. —Additional information from online sources.

[email protected]