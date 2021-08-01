WhatsApp nudes headmistress in hot soup

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has set up a committee to investigate Kumalo Primary School head, Mrs Stella Mhlanga after she allegedly shared her “nude” pictures on social media.

Last week, Mrs Mhlanga allegedly shared her private parts on her WhatsApp status, but quickly deleted it, but not before it was picked up by some of her contacts and reshared. She later posted an apology.

“Good evening, sorry for what was posted on the status, someone had borrowed my phone. My sincere apologies people. It’s not my character and I don’t post such in my status. Please delete,” reads the apology attributed to her.

Director Advocacy and Communication in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro yesterday said his ministry was worried and has set up a team to investigate the matter.

“We have the due processes which we have to follow in such situations hence we have already established a committee to investigate her. She will also say her side of the story, after which the necessary intervention will be prescribed to her.

“However, I must say such behavior if true is inconsistent with such positions. Such people look after our children and must be exemplary to the community. We have had other cases where parents have even decided to take action but as a ministry we have our own internal way of dealing with such matters. The findings will be made public.”

In Zimbabwe it is also an offence to possess and share nude pictures. Mr Ndoro also dismissed reports that Mrs Mhlanga committed suicide, revealing that the police had since managed to locate her. Social media has been awash for the past two days with reports that Mrs Mhlanga had committed suicide after the incident.

Mr Ndoro said the ministry led by the District Schools Inspector dispatched a team to the head’s house as her mobile telephone was not going through, and team dispelled rumours of suicide.

“As a ministry we were naturally worried when we heard the rumours and attempts to raise her on her mobile phone drew a blank. We then engaged the police to help trace her and I can confirm that she has been located and is very much alive,” said Mr Ndoro.