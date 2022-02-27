When wing play was the mainstay of football

THIS week on our Yesteryear Greats we look at some of the most exciting wing partnerships in local football on either side of Independence.

Entertaining wing play was always the hallmark of packed stadia with wingers endearing themselves with fans because of their skills and industry. Goals were created from the wings.

Fans were jerked off their seats by the tantalising runs down the wing, with defenders falling one after the other after some fancy footwork, body swerve, a sprint down the line and an inch perfect cross.

Crosses were not just pumped into the box, they were passes, sitters targeted on the head or leg of a teammate coming from the blind side.

So much is said about the wing wizard of the 1950s and 1960s Dusty King.

He is regarded as one of the best ever dribblers ever to feature for local side when the biggest tournament on the land for Blacks was the Osborne Cup featuring Select sides from major centres like Yellow Peril, Red Army, Gwelo and Wankie.

Caps United who got their first feel of elite football in 1977 but really got going in 1979 when they won the Northern Region league title, the Chibuku Trophy and the Champion of Champions beating South Zone champions Zimbabwe Saints, have provided some of the best wing partnerships on the land.

Who would deny the genius and effectiveness of Stanley Ndunduma on the right and bull dozing Friday Phiri on the left.

Ndunduma weighed in with skill, flair and intelligence while Phiri would break down any defence on the flank and centre with his size and workmanship throughout the match.

Oliver Kateya on the left was gifted with a cultured foot he used to good effect with pace, shooting and crossing to set up strikers such as Kembo Chunga, David George, Gift Mpariwa, Charles Chirwa and Henry Chari.

He would later drop to defence and be pitted with Garnett Muchongwe to provide Dynamos with a solid but enterprising wing play.

While he was left winger Kateya played with the likes of George Shaya, July Sharara and Daniel “Dididi” Ncube on the right provided width to Dynamos attack.

Their repertoire was so good that they carved a Dynamos which is still the most supported team with Highlanders in Zimbabwe.

The crowds spurred on the lads as Dynamos strode over opposition to be the most successful side motivated by wingers.

The 1980s saw the birth of the Moses Chunga-Max Makanza-Lunga 7-11 combination.

They were behind championship conquests and cup wins. Both would go on to be a regular feature in national teams and earning themselves slots to play abroad in Belgium (Chunga) and Germany for Lunga.

Enter the 1990s as a traditional landmark to the DeMbare game, another pairing of wingers came to the fore Vitalis Takawira and his brother Claudius Zviripayi and Bheki Mlotshwa.

Mlotshwa and Stanley Chirambadare gave Dynamos the dynamis from the flanks and goals.

Big clubs thrive on wing play and animated fans jerked off their seats by brilliant wingers.

Wankie FC long the torchbearer for Matabeleland North football, may not be talked about much by present day fans, but have held fort well.

They are the province’s most successful side with three Castle (FA) Cup victories.

David “Dididi” Khumalo provided fans with entertainment at the same time keeping the likes of Nyaro Mumba, Rodrick Simwanza, Jimmy Sibanda, Rhodesia trialist Nathan Maduku, Barton Mwalukuka, Skeva Phiri and Twyman oiled with great scoring opportunities through pinpoint crosses.

The Colliery Stadium roared “Di-idi-idi, Di-idi-idi” every time he had the ball and defenders back-pedalling.

Melvin Kennedy, Jimmy Sibanda and former Young Warriors star Machona Sibanda at Independence provided width and equal efficiency from the left wing.

Machona took his act where with Samson Phiri another prodigy captured from the Young Warriors to Bata by the late Lovemore Nyabeze.

They were a formidable duo with Jimmy Mbewe, another left footer brewing nightmare performances by wingbacks.

Outstanding for club and country was the pairing of James Takavada and Ephraim Dzimbiri.

Both made a mark at Ziscosteel and when promoted to the Warriors for a number of international matches, they did not disappoint.

They were solid in defence, played their hearts out and added the numbers and crosses in attack playing as if their lives depended on that on that particular match.

Most of Highlanders folklore revolves around wingers, the men who tormented defenders and scored goals that grew the Bosso brand.

Tommy Masuku and Cavin Duberley in the 1970s, Majuta Mpofu and Doughty Sithole in the late 1970s, Madinda Ndlovu-Nhamo Shambira, Madinda-Tanny Banda probably the most silverware winning, Madinda- Morgan Phiri, the fastest of the lot, Mubariki Chisoni-Noel Kaseke, Gift Lunga Jnr-Siza Khoza and the Zambian concortion of Manase Mwanza and Dabwitso Nkhoma enthralled many a Bosso fan.

Stars like Josiah Nxumalo, Tobias Mudyambanje, Dumisani Ngulube, Zenzo Moyo, Ralph Matema, Bigboy Ndlovu, Gift Lunga Snr and Thabani Masawi top scored because of the creativity of the guys.

Take away wing play from crowd pullers, they lose their tenacity and appeal to supporters.

Joseph Machingura, Henry Mckop and Agent Sawu were influential wingers with goals and assists for their teammates.

So good were they that they were regulars in the national team.

They made many centre strikers glow.

Tanny Banda and Boy Ndlovu will go down as one of the best wing pairings.

Very skilful and generous even in front of goal, the talented duo was outstanding.

They were wanted by clubs all over the country and made a decision to play for the city’s biggest club Highlanders, a career that saw them bag silverware at Premier level.

They created so many chances for Rahman Gumbo, Richard Manda and Victor Moonsammy with effortless ease.

They were great dribblers, they played for the fans, themselves and the team.

It is hard to say which one was the best wing pairing in the country as some played for teams that never won anything.

AmaZulu FC created by Delma Lupepe had a good run in the league with Mkhuphali Masuku, Richard March on the right taking turns with Misheck Makota supported on the left by Viorster Chitemu. Hard on the tackle, the rightbacks played it simple and delivered good crosses.

Chitemu now juniors coach at Bulawayo City FC, had the physique technique and hard shot to support the attack.

On the field he appeared very businessminded in every game and contributed significantly.

Collin Nyambiya on the right, Givemore Manuella on the left and Mulenga Chewe ready for the kill in the centre with either Morgan Chenga or Njabulo Ncube beneficiaries of a tormenting wing department for Railstars.

The Yesteryear Greats era benefited fans a lot in that players were allowed freedom on the pitch.

Coaches opted for either the 4-3-3, 4-4-2 and 4-2-4 formations that had wingers clipped to the lines.

For many the football offensive big deal has stayed wing play.