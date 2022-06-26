Who is the woman in the new Drake video?

Simba Jemwa, Sunday Life Correspondent

ONCE you get past the lyrics, melody, visuals, and, well, everything about Drake in his new Falling Back music video, you might be wondering who plays his love interest.

The new drop features Drake getting married, but he is marrying 23 different women, all of whom appear to be Instagram-model types, at once.

Drake stretches this joke out for nine-and-a-half minutes, weaving in clips of a bunch of different Honestly, Nevermind tracks and giving close-ups to all of the brides in an extensive end-credits sequence.

But for Zimbabwe, the video is ALL about UK-based Zimbabwean video vixen Talent Mujaji landing a starring role in the music video and made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to feature on Drake’s album.

Popularly known as “Cookie” in the entertainment circles, she made a feature, for her this is a story straight out of a Hollywood fairytale — after all, she is making a jump from appearing on a video for Jah Prayzah’s hit song Donhodzo to featuring as one of Drake’s wives in the video.

And Drake is one of the biggest names in hip hop today.

The clip is full of big-star cameos, but the most notable of them is Tristan Thompson, the current Chicago Bulls centre and notorious serial philanderer.

Thompson gets the responsibility of talking Drake through his pre-wedding jitters.

We also get Drake’s mum saying that she thinks this one is going to last.

And then there’s the Dan Band, the profane cover act who appeared in Old School, getting a moment to cover Drake’s own Best I Ever Had at the reception.

It’s a lot to take in, and you can take it in below.

“Cookie” (29) is a single mum of one. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance.

She owns a Hair and Beauty salon called “JustCookiedough” and she also owns a Charity Group Called “Project Yedu” which helps children in Zimbabwe to get educated.

@RealSimbaJemwa