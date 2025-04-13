Why it all really matters

Dr Obert Mpofu

HAVE we ever once asked ourselves the fundamental question, why does it all really matter? Surely there is a reason why we keep on endeavouring to push our agenda and take this great nation forward. It cannot all be for nought. Every effort we have placed towards uplifting our nation matters.

We have made so much progress and we must strive to ensure that we do not regress. Progress is the only choice we have. It can be said that based on our situation, we are operating under very limited options. If we do not come to the realisation of our current plight and what needs to be done, then we will find ourselves in a very difficult situation.

This is a pertinent question that we need to be fully able to answer for us to be able to position ourselves and really come to terms with why it is important to work for the nation. That sense of knowing what is at stake is what will ensure that we all contribute towards the benefit of our nation.

We cannot build this nation if we do not know what is at stake. And there is a lot at stake, there always has been. The fight for our independence was based on the belief that we had to carve our own path. The comrades who made the bold decision to free our nation had time to introspect and were convinced that it all mattered.

This is the way that we should all emulate. We are still endeavouring to push the nation forward, and there is no effort that should be regarded as insignificant. Zimbabweans from all walks of life should endeavour to ensure that our nation meets its goals at every turn. A nation is its people, and whatever the people choose to do in their daily pursuits matters to the nation.

Zimbabweans are known for being hard workers. Our people never waste a good opportunity to make progress. It should however, be remembered that we should not deviate from the desired outcome and we should always be aware of the things that matter the most to us so that our efforts are not wasted.

Every generation has to grapple with a struggle that is most relevant and one which matters the most to them. This has always been the way. Our people have struggled for the longest time. Struggle has been a common feature that has been associated with the black African for quite some time.

In our dealing with matters pertinent to our plight, we should focus on those issues that matter the most to us. There is need to be selective and place our efforts on those issues that are worth struggling for. Some causes are lost causes and there is no need to waste time and energy on them. It is tragic that often-times we have comrades that major on minors and expend all their energy on the immaterial.

The result of focusing too much on issues that do not matter is that we delay our own progress as a people. This has been one of the challenges that our people have been facing. Whenever we are on the brink of a major breakthrough, there are those who come in and try to disturb such progress by hoodwinking our people and diverting them from the real issues that matter.

We should place increased energy on the issues that will lead to the most desirable outcomes for us. It is often difficult to fully attain all our aspirations at one go, there is always room for trial and error. The failure to succeed at the first instance should not be used as evidence of the impossibility to perform the task or achieve any meaningful outcome.

Let us not be our own enemies and derail our progress. We clearly have huge potential to attain all our goals. Focus on matters of national importance should, and must be the order of the day. No one is without responsibility to the national cause.

We are all called upon to have the sense of patriotism required to push the national agenda, each according to their unique ability. There are so many of us that we need to realise and focus on key matters and pull in the same direction for us to succeed.

Zimbabwe needs all Zimbabweans from across the length and breadth of this nation to heed the clarion call by President Mnangagwa to rally behind the Zanu-PF government in pursuing the national agenda.

The responsibility to spur our nation forward must be naturally inculcated on our people such that there is very little need to remind them of the benefits of acting in a manner that is expected. When the nation prospers, we all prosper and are left in a better off position.

The national cake can be best shared when we have our priorities straight and realise what truly matters. All Zimbabweans matter and our nation matters the most.

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.