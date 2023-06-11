Why PSL stopped games. . . SRC orders only two matches at NSS

Ricky Zililo , Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League’s decision to halt matches and take a three-week break was necessitated by the Sport and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) option to have matches played without fans at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Local football fans were shocked to learn that the PSL had taken a decision to have a three-week break last Wednesday, after the SRC, who own the National Sports Stadium indicated that the facility needed maintenance work done.

The National Sports Stadium posed a health hazard, as the facility which has hosted 44 Castle Lager Premiership matches in 12 weeks had gone for at least two months without water.

Ablution facilities and water reticulation systems at the National Sports Stadium broke down, with the turf also worn out due to over use.

The SRC advised the PSL through a statement that fans would not be allowed at the National Sports Stadium, with matches limited to two per week to improve the turf.

“The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) would like to advise the Premier Soccer League (PSL), that the stadium is currently undergoing major maintenance works on water reticulation.

Therefore, spectators will not be allowed into the facility until further notice.

On a separate, but related matter, SRC shall, with immediate effect, be limiting the number of matches on the main arena to two (2) per week to allow the playing field to regenerate,” reads an SRC statement.

Eight clubs — Dynamos, Caps United, Herentals, Yadah, Black Rhinos, Cranborne Bullets, Simba Bhora and ZPC Kariba — have been using the National Sports Stadium.

Rufaro Stadium is still closed as it is going through renovations, with Simba Bhora wrapping up works at Shamva’s Wadzanai Stadium while ZPC Kariba recently got a lease with Nyamhunga Stadium owners.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said it was not possible to have matches played behind closed doors as clubs are yet to recover from the Covid-19 losses.

He also highlighted that with fans warming up to returning to the stadium on matchdays, they couldn’t afford to deny spectators the opportunity to watch their teams in action.

“Leadership is about making decisions and we made a decision that we felt was good for football, our partners who include sponsors and fans.

We know that there are some critics who have other ideas, but clubs are still recovering from Covid-19 losses and playing in an empty stadium wouldn’t have made sense.

Playing in an empty stadium doesn’t mean that there wouldn’t be a stadium hire of US$1 000 charged for the National Sports Stadium. Other costs that clubs have to incur include referees’ fees, security and ambulance.

“The other thing, fans have been warming up to watching local games, they’ve shown how passionate they are and we can’t reverse the strides taken to bring them in.

And with the cholera risk we had to protect the fans, take an early mid-season break instead of cancelling games and have others played creating a backlog.

That’s why we initiated inspection and we’re happy that the SRC agreed with us and they’re now working on the facility,” said Ndebele.

The PSL boss is hopeful that by the time they resume matches, the National Sports Stadium, Wadzanai and Nyamhunga would be ready for use.

Ndebele added that according to Order 39 of the PSL rules and regulations on football stadiums, clubs have been asked to state approved stadiums that they will use.

Meanwhile, Ndebele commended Bulawayo City Council for ensuring that there is water at Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums whenever there are league games.

The local authority moved to avert health hazards at stadia by passing a resolution to suspend water shedding at areas close to Barbourfields and Luveve Stadium whenever there are matches.

In the event that there are technical problems in pumping water to the stadium, Bulawayo City Council provides bowsers to fill up Jojo tanks that were procured when the city played host to the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Under-20 Games in 2014. — @ZililoR.